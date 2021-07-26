Residents demand new mobile towers to improve network connectivity

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 25 Jul: The residents of Pekung, Napit and Diking villages in East Siang district have appealed to the authorities concerned to improve the internet/mobile network connectivity in their villages by installing new mobile towers.

On Sunday, the villagers held a meeting in this connection and decided to approach the competent authority for immediate improvement of internet/mobile network connectivity in their areas.

Village elder Lego Mengu said that the villagers have to climb trees and hilltops in search of internet/mobile connectivity.

Though these three villages are just 4 to 5 kms away from the district headquarters, internet/mobile connectivity in the villages is very weak or nonexistent, which is hampering the online classes of the students, and also affecting the general subscribers.