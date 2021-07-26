DC inspects ongoing projects

KHONSA, 25 Jul: Tirap Deputy Commissioner Taro Mize on Saturday inspected six projects under the RIDF and the road sector project under the CRF at the Khela-Namsang road, which covers various villages, including Notun Kheti, Wasathong, Lamlo and Longkhong.

Accompanied by District Planning Officer LR Roy, PWD EE Wangpong Ronrang, PHED EE Bamang Tasung, RWD EE Nending Bath and others, the DC also inspected the water treatment plant under the RIDF in Deomali township.

The DC asked the contractors to ensure quality work within the timeframe, and directed the executive engineers concerned to be “present once in a month at the construction site and direct the technical persons to guide the contractors in implementing the projects.”

The DC also inspected projects under the PWD, and the Deomali-Mopaya-Dirok NEC road. During the inspection, officials of the firm, M/s Puna Hinda, assured to “complete the 15.50 kms length upto Dirok end by February 2022 in all respects.” (DIPRO)