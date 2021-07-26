Webinar on cancer edn organized

SINGCHUNG, 25 Jul: The Mon Indigenous Culture & Welfare Society (MICWS) in collaboration with Mumbai-based Chhabi Sahayog Foundation and The Morning Bell of Manipur organized a webinar on cancer education for students and teachers here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

Chhabi Sahayog Foundation joint secretary Dr Vishal Jha made a presentation on different types of cancer, symptoms, food habits, and precautionary measures. He advised the students of Roopland Public School in Rupa to share with their parents whatever they have learnt.

MICWS patron Naresh Glow and its chairman Khandu Thungon urged the parents and the students to volunteer in creating awareness about cancer among friends and family members.

Earlier, the chairmen of Chhabi Sahayog Foundation and The Morning Bell, Rahul Pathare and Bashanta Sharma, respectively, shared information on free counselling and other forms of support for cancer patients.

Students of Classes 9 and 10 of Roopland Public School, along their parents participated in the webinar and interacted with the resource persons.