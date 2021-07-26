Gov pays tributes to Kargil war heroes

ITANAGAR, 25 Jul: Governor BD Mishra paid tributes to the martyrs of the Kargil war on the occasion of the 22nd Kargil Vijay Divas.

Kargil Vijay Divas is observed every year on 26 July to commemorate the sacrifices made by the soldiers in the war in which the Indian Army recaptured all the posts in the Kargil sector which had been occupied by Pakistan.

Extending greetings to the people of the state on the occasion, Mishra said that “the supreme sacrifices made by our soldiers will continue to inspire our present and future generations in safeguarding the frontiers of our nation.”

“Let us take a pledge to protect, preserve and defend every inch of our motherland and maintain the unity and integrity of our nation at all cost,” Mishra said in his message to the people. (Raj Bhavan)