‘Modi ushered in development in NE’

GUWAHATI, 25 Jul: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cleared all roadblocks and taken the Northeast on the path of peace and development.

“The people of Assam have voted for the BJP for the second consecutive term as they have realized that there is no place for aatankwad (insurgency) and andolan (agitation) in the state,” Shah asserted.

“The irritants that had hindered peace and progress in the region have been removed. The journey of development that began more than five years ago must be accelerated,” Shah said after two projects here.

He further said that the prime minister has always accorded priority to the Northeast region, and has recently inducted five ministers from the area in his cabinet, including former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (PTI)