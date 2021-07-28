DC hands over encumbrance-free land to Highway for Nirjuli-Banderdewa road

ITANAGAR, 27 Jul: Itanagar Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom handed over the encumbrance free land in respect of the proposed right of way (PROW) as per the notified strip plan of the NH-415 for the purpose of widening of 2-lane to 4-lane from Nirjuli to Banderdewa (Package C) to Highway Executive Engineer Nani Tath on Tuesday at the DC’s office.

The DC assured all kinds of support and cooperation from the district administration for the construction of the 4-lane and also sought the cooperation of the denizens of the Capital and hoped that the entire Capital will soon have good roads.

DLRSO Nanne Yowa and representatives of ARSS Infrastructure Pvt Ltd were also present. (DIPRO)