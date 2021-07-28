UPHC Baskota awarded best performing health facility

PASIGHAT, 27 Jul: Baskota Urban Public Health Centre (UPHC) here on Tuesday has been awarded as the best performing health facility of the week in the ongoing ‘Tika Mahaabhiyan’ based on the recommendation of the East Siang district health department.

The UPHC has helped administer 12,194 Covid-19 vaccine doses with five outreach sessions and achieved 94 percent coverage.

East Siang Deputy Commissioner in-charge Tatdo Borang handed over the award to the Baskota UPHC Medical Officer-in-charge Dr U Perme, in presence of DMO Dr Kaling Dai, DRCHO Dr T Gao, EAC Arvind Pangging, CO Pebika Lego and others.

Borang appreciated the medical team for their team spirit and stated that “there is immense power when a group of people with similar interests get together to work towards the same goal.” (DIPRO)