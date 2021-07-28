Three deaths, 490 fresh cases reported in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 27 Jul: Three more people have died of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the state’s death toll to 221.

The deceased include a 64-year-old female patient from Kharsang in Changlang, who died on Monday, a 43-year-old male from Lohit and an 80-year-old male patient from Upper Subansiri. Two had no comorbidity. All three were not vaccinated.

The health department reports that one of the deaths occurred at home after relatives of the pateint refused to get her admitted to the hospital against advice of the doctors.

Meanwhile, a total of 490 people tested positive for the virus across the state, with 116 in Itanagar capital region.

Anjaw, Siang, West Siang reported 10 percent positivity rate, while Dibang Valley reported 33 percent, Lohit, Kamle, Lower Subansiri, Upper Siang and ICR reported above 10 percent positivity rate. (See report )

A total of 435 reportedly recovered from the virus across the state. The total active cases in the state is reported to be 4,319.