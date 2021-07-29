Book on moths of Tale Wildlife Sanctuary

ITANAGAR, 28 Jul: Principal Chief Conservator of Forest RK Singh released a book on moth species of Tale Wildlife Sanctuary in a simple function here on Wednesday.

The book, authored by founder trustee of Dehradun-based Titli Trust, Sanjay Sodhi; Arunachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board Member Secretary Koj Rinya and Pune-based research scholar Pratibha Riswadkar, is the first-ever exhaustive compilation on moths from any protected area of Arunachal Pradesh.

The book covers more than 400 species of moths with good illustrations and has been designed for use by both experts and enthusiasts.

Tale Wildlife Sanctuary, located about 25 km from Ziro in Lower Subansiri district is well-known among butterfly and moth enthusiasts. It is also the home to just recently discovered Apatani Glory (Elcysma ziroensis) moth, which has been named after the local Apatanis.

Moths are crucial in the natural world as pollinators and play an important role in the natural ecosystem.

However, unlike their cousins, butterflies, which are relatively well studied, moths are a much ignored faunal group.

This book is another asset for the state and would go a long way in serving the cause of researchers, enthusiasts and tour guides of the state.

The senior officers, including DFOs from various divisions, attended the function. (DIPRO)