Invigilators’ training for APSSB exam held

ITANAGAR, 28 Jul: Invigilators’ training for the upcoming combined graduate level examination-2021 to be conducted by APSSB was held at the DK Convention Centre here on Wednesday.

Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom called for collective responsibility of the entire team to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.

“The APSSB has been created to ensure that only efficient and deserving candidates are selected. Hence, it is our responsibility to perform our duty to the best of our capability,” the DC said.

He directed the participants to visit their assigned centres and take stock of the preparation for the successful conduct of the exam. All the Covid-19 SoPs should be followed properly during the exam, the DC added.

The nodal officer, EAC Lod Takkar briefed the officers and officials about their roles and responsibilities for the smooth conduct of the exam. He informed that the training for centre superintendents was held on Tuesday.

Resource persons from APSSB, Hage Matin and Bittu Kri explained the entire process of the conduct of the exam and also cleared the queries of the participants.

Another training for the observers and coordinators of the examination was conducted at the Pare Hall of the DK convention centre simultaneously.

APSSB Secretary Santosh Kr Rai briefed about the roles of observers, coordinators and nodal officer (security) during the training programme.

“The entire examination is a tough process,” said APSSB Chairman Rajeev Verma.

He said, “We should ensure that it is conducted in a free and fair manner without any lacunae so that only meritorious and deserving candidates get through the examination.”

APSSB members Pankaj Kumar Jha and Hage Tari also urged all to be prepared with their roles and responsibilities for the smooth conduct of the exam. (DIPRO)