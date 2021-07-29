DC raises concern over low CD ratio in Changlang

CHANGLANG, 28 Jul: Changlang Deputy Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav expressed concern over the low CD (Credit-deposit) ratio in the district and advised the banks to make strategies to achieve the targets under priority sector lending and asked bank managers to support the movement of the SHG bank linkage in the district.

He also asked the NERCORMP to transfer some of the SHG accounts to the Apex Bank.

Dr Yadav was speaking at the Pre-Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) and district consultative committee cum district level review committee meeting for the quarter end of March and June 2021, convened by SBI’s Lead Bank Office here in Changlang district on Wednesday.

He also advised the Industries department to follow up with respective bank branches to resolve the matters related to PMEGP scheme.

The DC assured full cooperation from the administration for recovery of NPAs and asked the BMs to issue demand notice at the earliest. He advised bank officials to take the help of the labour officer to cover the rural people working in tea gardens and unorganized sectors to cover them with social security schemes, such as PMJJBY, PMSBY etc.

He further advised banks to achieve the target under ACP of current financial year, and sought support from the BMs to extend credit support to food processing units funded by the NERCORMP.

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy emphasized the pre-PLP exercise conducted by the NABARD annually and asked to consider it as a guiding document to the bankers for the credit planning process at block and district levels.

“PLP throws up the critical infrastructure gap and linkage support to be provided by various government departments in the district to facilitate easy credit flow. The projections made in the PLP have adequately taken into account the emergent situation and investment and liquidity support required for the revival of our economy,” he said and advised all the bank branches to conduct financial literacy camps in villages in their operation area, while keeping the district administration in the loop and also to propagate on ‘social security schemes’.

He also informed about the Chief Minister’s Krishi Rinn Yoyana, wherein BMs can apply for interest subvention from 4 percent from the Government of Arunachal Pradesh through the NABARD.

SBI Lead District Manager Tankeswar Doley shared the status of CD ratio, KCC loan, advances to priority sector lending, PMJDY, PMSBY, PMJJBY, APY, etc. He requested the BMs to seek the help of government functionaries for the recovery of bank dues under different categories.

Among others, ADC Arjun Mohan, bank managers of SBI and Apex Bank, representatives of Indian Payment Postal Bank and NERCORMP, and HoDs of line departments also attended the meeting.