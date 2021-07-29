RGUPET-2021 scheduled from 10-12 August

RONO HILLS, 28 Jul: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) will conduct its PhD entrance test (RGUPET), 2021 for admission to 158 seats spread over 24 departments and institutes offering the PhD programmes from 10 to 12 August next, according to a university notification.

RGU’s Joint Registrar (Academic) Dr David Pertin informed that the RGUPET will be conducted in RGU centre only, following Covid appropriate behaviour.

The examination shall be of three hours duration and will be held in two sessions every day on three days, wherein 2,025 candidates will appear for the written entrance. The morning session will start at 9:30 am while the afternoon session will be held from 1:30 pm.

Candidates scoring a minimum of 50 percent in the written test shall be short-listed and called for the interview (viva-voce) in order of merit in 3:1 ratio against the vacant seats in the department/ institute concerned including the RGUPET exempted candidates.

The viva-voce/interview shall be conducted for 100 marks, of which 50 marks shall cover the synopsis/ research plan part and the remaining 50 marks shall be based on performance of the candidate’s research aptitude, other relevant knowledge domain, etc.

The candidates have been advised to cross-check their admit cards for the venue, date and time. They have been advised to follow the Covid-19 protocols at the examination venue. One may visit the university website www.rgu.ac.in for further details.