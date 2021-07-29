State registers 16 Covid-19 deaths within a week, death toll at 224 on Wednesday as 3 more die

ITANAGAR, 28 Jul: The state has registered a total of 16 Covid-19 related deaths within a week this month.

Latest data provided by the DHS shows that within July, a total of 50 people in the state have died of Covid-19. Since January this year, a whopping 168 Covid-19 related deaths have been registered with the highest 58 casualties detected in May followed by 57 in June.

On Wednesday, three more Covid-19 related deaths were reported which has taken the state’s death toll to 224. Two of the deaths were registered on Tuesday by the authorities.

According to the DHS report, a 65-year-old male patient with comorbidity from Changlang died on the way to Tinsukia Civil Hospital at Injan, Kharsang on Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

The patient had complained of weakness, loss of appetite on 23 July and later on cough and difficulty in breathing on 27 July. He was tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at PHC Kharsang on 27 July and on the same day admitted to DCHC Miao and later referred to Tinsukia Civil Hospital. The patient had received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 14 April.

Another 40-year-old female patient from Lohit died at DCH Pasighat on Tuesday at 10:30 pm. The patient complained of shortness of breath since 26 July and on the same day tested covid-19 positive through RAT at Zonal Hospital, Tezu. She was referred to DCH Pasighat the same day. The patient’s vaccination status is nil.

A 72-year-old female patient with comorbidity from ICC died at DCH Chimpu on Wednesday at 7:25 am. The patient had complained of cough, fever and body ache since 21 July and later on 24 July, tested covid-19 positive through TrueNat at Niba Hospital, Naharlagun. She was then referred from Niba Hospital and admitted to DCH Chimpu on the same day. The patient had received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the state on Wednesday registered 342 new covid-19 cases, of whom 137 cases are symptomatic.

Capital Complex detected the highest 109 Covid-19 cases followed by 48 cases in Lower Subansiri and 23 cases in East Siang.

With 15 percent, Kamle reported the highest positivity rate in the state. Capital Complex reported a positivity rate of 12 percent.

On Wednesday, a total of 325 patients from various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged.

Currently, DCH Chimpu has 53 patients, while DCHC Midpu and DCH Pasighat have 3 and 10 patients respectively. SQF Lekhi has 30 occupants (see full bulletin)