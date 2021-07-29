State aims to achieve first dose inoculation for all by 15 Aug

Mortality rate at .47%

Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, 28 Jul: State Immunization Officer Dr D Padung informed that the health department intends on achieving first dose inoculation for all (above 18 years) by 15 August.

“We have segregated all the districts and given them everyday targets. We also have plans on achieving the same with the second dose. However, the healthcare workers are facing issues, such as inclement weather and poor telecom and road connectivity,” he said.

“As of 27 July, we have inoculated 63 percent of the eligible beneficiaries as per the census estimate,” he said, adding that the electoral roll and household surveys show higher vaccination coverage.

Regarding vaccine availability, Dr Padung informed that the state currently has 3,37,320 doses to be used during the next 10 to 15 days.

“All the districts have been provided vaccines ranging from 5,000 to 20,000 doses. The Government of India is allocating another four lakh doses for the next month,” he informed.

A total of 6, 67,469 people have been inoculated with the first dose, while 1,68,665 have been given their second dose till 27 July.

Giving an overview of the Covid situation in the state, State Nodal Officer for Covid-19, Dr L Jampa informed that the state has been reporting 300 to 400 Covid positive cases and 2 to 5 deaths daily.

He, however, informed that “the state’s mortality rate is .47 percent, much below the national figure of 1.25 percent.”

“There have been 221 Covid deaths to date. Of the 165 deaths in the second wave (till 27 July), 125 were unvaccinated, 33 were partially vaccinated and seven people (and with comorbidity) were fully vaccinated. The data shows that vaccination is helping in preventing Covid deaths. If more people come forward to take the vaccination, it will be a step towards the right direction by the public,” he said.

At present, the state’s recovery rate is 90.37 percent.

He also informed that health officials visited various places in the state and observed that Covid appropriate behaviour was not being followed.