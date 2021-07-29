Youth Congress of 5 NE states demand Assam CM’s removal

ITANAGAR, 28 Jul: Stating that incidents of border aggression and use of forces by the Assam Government against its neighboring states have increased dramatically ever since Himanta Biswa Sarma took charge as the chief minister of Assam, the Pradesh Youth Congress (PYCs) of five Northeastern states have demanded that the BJP central leaderships remove Sarma as chief minister of Assam for a “peaceful and harmonious atmosphere in the region.”

They said the civilians residing in the boundary areas are bearing the brunt of these aggressions, where farmlands and crops and infrastructures are damaged, the civilians harassed and intimidated frequently by armed Assam Police.

“These incidents are causing a lot of ill-feeling amongst the people of North East India, and has caused serious damage to the unity and sister-hood of the North Eastern states,” the PYCs of Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress said in a joint press statement on Wednesday.

“We condemn Sarma for his continuous efforts to inflame the situation and his repeated attempts to malign the neighboring states,” the statement said.

The PYCs also criticized the role of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), of which Sarma is also the convenor.

“The worsening of tensions shows the total failure of the NEDA and the ensuing situations have proven yet again that NEDA was never created for the development and unity of the North East states, but to grab political power in the North East by any means by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance,” the statement said.