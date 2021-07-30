NESO urges NE govts to resolve boundary disputes with Centre’s help

GUWAHATI, 29 Jul: The North East Students’ Organization (NESO) on Thursday urged the governments of all northeastern states to resolve boundary disputes with “utmost commitment,” and appealed to the Centre to intervene if required.

The organization underlined that the recent boundary conflict between Assam and Mizoram has gone on to show that the residents living along interstate boundaries are vulnerable to attacks.

“It is understandable that boundary disputes differ from area to area. However, NESO strongly urges all state governments to remain committed to solving these long-pending problems once and for all,” a statement issued by the organization said.

It added that, if necessary, the central government should be a party to these dialogues, and the NESO on its part would continue to encourage people-to-people contact.

“NESO would also like to call upon all indigenous people to say that this is not an ethnic issue but boundary disputes which the respective state governments are duty-bound to solve,” said the statement undersigned by its adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya, chairman Samuel B Jyrwa and secretary-general Sinam Prakash.

Condemning the violence along the Assam-Mizoram boundary on Monday, which claimed seven lives, the NESO further said, “The fragile situation is a reminder of how vulnerable security of boundary residents can be when such conflicts arise.”

It highlighted that, if amiable solutions can be worked out, peace would prevail in the boundary areas and the people residing in those places can live without fear. (PTI)