Aini Taloh appointed as FBDOI VP

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 29 Jul: Renowned social worker and blood donor Aini Taloh has been appointed as one of the vice presidents of the Federation of Blood Donor Organizations of India (FBDOI), in view of her initiatives in the field of voluntary blood donation.

Taloh, the founder chairperson of the voluntary blood donation organization AYANG, is also a member

of the Institutional Ethics Committee of the North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine based here in East Siang district, and a governing body member of the State Blood Transfusion Council.

Taloh donates blood every three months, and has so far donated blood 32 times.

Former chief minister Nabam Tuki had felicitated her with certificates on behalf of the APSACS and the FBDOI.

Taloh has also been given the ‘prominent blood donor’ award by the West Bengal government.