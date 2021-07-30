Report responsibly on boundary incident: NIFJ

GUWAHATI, 29 Jul: The Northeast India Federation of Journalists (NIFJ) has appealed to media persons and media houses to exercise restraint while reporting and covering the Assam-Mizoram boundary incident which led to the death of six policemen of Assam.

Expressing grave concern over the incident, the NIFJ in a statement on Thursday urged the journalist community to “refrain from further vitiating the volatile atmosphere through their reports.”

The federation further appealed to the journalists to confine themselves to factual reporting and not resort to media trials which may disturb peace and damage the age-old brotherly relations among the people of the region.