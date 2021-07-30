AEDMA observes 9th foundation day

ITANAGAR, 29 Jul: The Arunachal Electronic and Digital Media Association (AEDMA) observed its 9th foundation day at DK Convention Centre here on Thursday.

The event was marked by workshops on ‘digital media ethics’ and ‘crime reporting’, with North East Live editor-in-chief Wasbir Hussain and Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) SP Jimmy Chiram as resource persons.

MLA Laisam Simai, who attended the programme, said, “The media, especially in this digital era, play a vital role in disseminating information to the people. You have to be more responsible towards your profession and must ensure that the sentiments of the common people are respected and factual information is disseminated without any bias.”

He said that the state government has already framed a rule for “an advertising

policy for the electronic media, which will be provided to qualified media organizations only.”

ICR Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom also advised the media community to follow ethics “and maintain factual reporting.”

“The media can bring changes in society by creating awareness on various issues for the public and for the government,” he said.

Among others, Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists president Amar Sangno, and the wife of late Taro Chatung (former AEDMA president), Bina Taro Chatung also offered words of encouragement.