Gov commends GoAP for focusing on edn sector

ITANAGAR, 29 Jul: Governor BD Mishra on Thursday commended the state government for declaring 2021-22 as the ‘Year of Education’ in the state to focus on the education sector and to bring necessary reforms in the sector.

After participating in a virtual meet on the completion of one year of the National Education Policy (NEP), the governor suggested using “innovative methods in the education sector to meet the challenge due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” and stressed on creating more awareness about Covid-appropriate behaviour among teachers and students.

Governors, education ministers and senior officers of the state education departments participated in the virtual meeting, which was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Interacting with officials after the videoconference, Mishra said that the Arunachal government, particularly its education department, would “realize the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inter alia, towards total literacy.”

“The roadmap for Arunachal Pradesh must be realistically followed, giving priority to the local needs and aspirations,” he said.

The event saw the launch of several programmes, including Vidya Pravesh, Indian sign language as a subject, Nishtha 2:0 and Safal, AI website for public awareness, academic bank of credit and multiple entry-exit, first-year engineering programmes in regional languages, guidelines

for internationalization of higher education, national digital education architect, and the National Education Technology Forum by the prime minister.

Education Minister Taba Tedir along with officers of the state’s education department also participated in the videoconference.

Prior to the videoconference, Tedir took stock of the progress of implementation of the NEP in Arunachal. (With Raj Bhavan input)