3 poachers arrested, guns recovered

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 30 Jul: Three persons, identified as Makyon Modi (46), Harish Saroh (32) and Sunil Pait (40), all from Namsing village in East Siang district, were arrested for hunting wild animals inside Daying Ering Wildlife Sanctuary here recently.

A team of wildlife officials, led by Borguli Range Officer Naning Perme, apprehended the poachers inside the sanctuary on 23 July and later handed them over to the police for further investigation.

A case under Sections 447/144/34 IPC r/w Section 27 (1) of the Arms Act and Section 57 (1) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, has been

registered at the Pasighat police station against the trio.

Following investigation, the police recovered three SBBL guns which had been kept hidden by the poachers.