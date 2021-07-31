Stakeholders urged to make ‘New [email protected]’ campaign a success

ITANAGAR, 30 Jul: The state committee for the ‘New [email protected]’ campaign has exhorted all stakeholders to make the campaign a grand success in the state.

Presiding over a virtual meeting of the state committee here on Friday, APSACS project director Dr Riken Rina said that “our country will commemorate 75 years of independence next year, and in this context, the central government desires to build the concept of ‘New [email protected]’, with efficient, transparent and accountable governance.”

He informed that the National AIDS Control Organization, in collaboration with the Central TB Division (NTEP) and the general health services directorate of the union health ministry, is launching awareness campaigns in a phased manner at schools and colleges.

APSACS assistant director (youth affairs) Koj Tara explained how the campaign would be implemented in the state.

“The main objective of this campaign is to disseminate information regarding HIV and TB prevention and services; to develop an understanding about the infection to reduce stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV/AIDS and TB; and to encourage blood donation among youths,” Tara said.

He informed that the central government will launch the national level campaign in a phased manner, and that the first phase of the campaign will be launched on 12 August, on the occasion of the International Youth Day.

The second phase of the campaign will be launched on 1 December on the occasion of World AIDS Day.

At the state level, Tara said, events and activities will be conducted at schools and colleges “through physical or online mode, as per the Covid-19 situation.”

State Blood Transfusion Council Deputy Director Dr Joram Khopey highlighted the shortage of blood in the blood banks of the state due to unavailability of voluntary blood donors. He urged all the stakeholders to “take this campaign as an opportunity to motivate youths to come forward for voluntary blood donation.”

APSACS deputy director (IEC) Tashor Pali explained the motive behind the formation of Red Ribbon Clubs in different colleges. He urged the higher & technical education directorate to issue directives to all the universities and colleges of the state to actively participate in the campaign.

NTEP IEC Officer Tare Bage spoke on the national TB elimination programme and the activities carried out by the department in the fight against tuberculosis in the state.

Itanagar AIR Programme Head JB Nabam, DDK Itanagar Programme Executive Nani Tanha, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan state director Inkhuanguang and NSS state liaison officer Dr AK Mishra also spoke.