Harassment complaint against Assam police personnel lodged

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 30 Jul: A complaint has been lodged with Assam’s North Lakhimpur SP against two Assam Police personnel and a home guard for allegedly harassing three girls from Arunachal while they were travelling from Itanagar to Aalo in West Siang district via Assam on 29 July.

As per the complaint, Havildar Surya Gogoi, Constable Prajanli Bharali and HG Tarun Baruah stopped the girls near Gogamukh in North Lakhimpur district at around 2 pm and demanded Rs 4,000 from them, saying that they would otherwise not be allowed to proceed.

The father of the victims, Jummar Bagra, of Jeyi Bagra village in West Siang district, who lodged the complaint, said the police personnel let the girls proceed after taking Rs 2,000 from them, and that, too, after a long bargaining.

The police personnel also verbally abused the girls after taking the money, Bagra said in his FIR.

He also stated that his daughters “were very much frightened and could not utter a single word against them. They are still in a state of panic.”

When contacted, the Lakhimpur SP said that the accused have been identified and action would be taken against them as per the law.

The IHRO’s Arunachal chapter general secretary Kenbom Bagra, who raised the issue first, demanded stringent punishment for the alleged accused, so that such incidents do not recur.