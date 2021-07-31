‘Goodwill meeting’ on interstate issues held

DEOMALI, 30 Jul: Various issues pertaining to the interstate boundary areas of Arunachal and Assam were discussed during an ‘interstate border districts coordination meeting’ between administrative, police and forest officers of Dibrugarh (Assam) and Tirap district, which was held here on Friday.

The team from Dibrugarh proposed the “goodwill meeting,” which was accepted by the Tirap DC, and the Dibrugarh team was invited to Tirap. It was decided in the meeting to maintain

the status quo, coordination and cordial relationship between the people of both the states in the boundary areas.

It was also decided that the police and forest officers of Assam and Arunachal would carry out joint patrolling to tackle illegal timber and mining operation in the boundary areas.

Responding to Tirap DC Taro Mize’s request for interstate travelling, Dibrugarh DC P Gopal Jha said that maintenance work would be done on the Joypur-Hukanjuri road to ensure better transportation.

The two DCs agreed to conduct such ‘goodwill meetings’ regularly to ensure cordial relations between the two states.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Tirap SP Kardak Riba, Dibrugarh SP S Mishra, Deomali ADC Penga Tato, Dibrugarh ASP Indra Chetia, Deomali DFO (T) Tabom Soki, Dibrugarh DFO Sandeep Bendi, Deomali DSP Topha Wangsu and Namrup DSP Naba Kr Borah. (DIPRO)