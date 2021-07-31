Industries joint directors retire

ITANAGAR, 30 Jul: The officers and staff of the industries directorate on Friday bade farewell to joint directors of industries, Kaling Koyu and Kautuk Sarma, who took voluntary retirement from service.

Koyu had joined service as a district industries officer in 1987 and served in various capacities in various districts. Sarma had been appointed as the principal of the ITI in Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district in 1992. He has also served the department in various capacities.

Industries Secretary Hage Tari, Industries Director Taru Talo and all other officials wished the two good health and contentment “in the second innings of their lives.”