‘Bailey trail trek’ and Mt Gorichen expedition launched

GUWAHATI, 31 Jul: A ‘Bailey trail trek’ and an expedition to Mt Gorichen in Arunachal was launched during a press meet organized here in Assam on Saturday.

Initiated by Everester Anshu Jamsenpa, these two national adventure events are scheduled to be organized during September-October this year. High-altitude trekkers and seasoned mountaineers from different parts of the country are expected to participate in it.

Around 80 local youths would be engaged and trained during the course of these two events. After the training, they can work as trainers, trekking guides, camp leaders, porters and cooks, said Jamsenpa.

“Adventure tourism has huge scope and the youths should opt for these opportunities, rather than running after government jobs, which are scarce,” she opined.

The event’s adviser, Brig S Prasad, launched a website, www.baileytrail.com, during the meet.

He informed that the Bailey trail is a historic route taken by Lt Col FM Bailey, who was a British political officer. “During his explorations of the area, he trekked from Bomdila to Tawang via Chander, Thungri, Changla, Potok, Lurtem, Mago and Jang, with altitudes touching 15,500 ft above the sea level. The same trek route was used by both Indian and Chinese armies during the 1962 Sino-India war,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the Indian Army would facilitate the Mt Gorichen expedition, “including rescue operations as and when required.”

Tourism Ministry Assistant Director RS Paswan congratulated the core team members who include Everester Nima Lama, master chef Amitabh Dutta, and adventurers Hemen Borah and Kukil Saikia.

Jamsenpa will lead the Mt Gorichen expedition, while Everester Nima Lama will be the leader of the Bailey trail trek, informed the Arunachal Mountaineering & Adventure Sports Association.

It said that part of the proceeds from the events would be donated to the Covid-19 relief fund.