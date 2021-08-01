Training in cattle maintenance imparted

NAMSAI, 31 Jul: Animal health workers along with 20 progressive livestock farmers from different villages of Namsai district benefitted from a five-day training programme on ‘Nutritional security and sustainable livelihood, improvement of tribal through scientific goat farming in Namsai district’, which concluded here on Saturday.

The objective of the training programme was to empower rural youths with basic knowledge of treatment of farm animals and poultry. It mainly focused on veterinary first aid treatment, along with application of different medicines on animals suffering from various diseases.

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy distributed certificates and surgical kits to the livestock farmers, and spoke about farmers-producers organizations and other schemes available for the farmers. He also informed about different schemes which farmers can avail through banks.

Namsai KVK Head Dr Debasis Sasmal also spoke.