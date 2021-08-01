PHE&WS CE Tagong Ketan retires

ITANAGAR, 31 Jul: The senior most chief engineer (CE) of the public health engineering & water supply (PHE&WS) department, Tagong Ketan, retired from service on Saturday.

He had joined government service as an assistant engineer in the RWD in 1986, and served in various capacities for a period of a little over 34 years.

The PHE&WS department said that Ketan’s contributions would “go a long way for younger engineers to draw inspiration in their services for the cause of overall development of the state.”