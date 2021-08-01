Govt college signs MoU with BCAS, DU

BOMDILA, 31 Jul: The government college here in West Kameng district has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with New Delhi-based Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences (BCAS) and Delhi University (DU).

The MoU was signed under the Vidya Vistar scheme to promote meaningful academic exchange programmes for the benefit of the faculty members and students. It envisions enhancing collaboration with national and international bodies to bring about academic excellence.

Principal Sangja Khandu signed the MoU on behalf of the government college, in the presence of the college’s HoDs and professors.