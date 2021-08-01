APCC condemns harassment by Assam officials

ITANAGAR, 31 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has vehemently condemned the recent incident in which Assam Police and forest officials destroyed property and harassed the people of Lora village in Kimin circle of Papum Pare district.

Slamming the BJP government in the state for constituting an “ineffective and biased high-level committee on the Kimin fiasco,” the APCC said that the committee, headed by Home Minister Bamang Felix, “abruptly concluded

one-sided probe and subjected the Kimin fiasco to be settled and ‘closed’ in his press briefing on 19 July.”

It sought to know why officials from Assam harassed the villagers of Kimin circle if the matter was closed.

The APCC also raised concern over not paying land compensation to the people of Papum Pare district, “from which large-scale of land has been acquired for defence establishment.”

“There are villages in Tawang and West Kameng districts which have become the richest in Asia after getting land compensation for the same reason four years back,” it said, and accused the state government of neglecting other parts of the state.