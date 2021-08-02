Food processing training prog launched

MIAO, 1 Aug: Thirty participants, comprising unemployed women and members of SHGs, are taking part in a training programme on ‘micro food processing and bakery products’, launched here in Changlang district by the NABARD on 1 August.

The programme is sponsored by the Itanagar-based regional office of the NABARD under the micro enterprise development programme (MEDP), and is being implemented by the Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT).

Addressing the participants, BLCCT president Chandan Prasad said the training is targeted at “helping the rural women to get skilled in bakery products for micro enterprise development.”

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy spoke about the benefits that the MEDP provides to rural women and SHGs. He highlighted different credit-linked schemes available through banks for SHGs and farmers.

Miao ADC Sunny K Singh requested the BLCCT to “keep the administration in the loop for future training programmes, so that the DA can help in mobilizing the right participants.”

Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav motivated the SHGs to “take up activities in serious manner for sustainable income generation and to be competitive in market, especially in terms of pricing and quality.”

He said that the administration “has taken a target of 50 SHGs to be credit-linked with banks in August 2021,” and urged the NABARD to help in providing capacity building training to run the different food processing units set up by the NERCORMP in the district.