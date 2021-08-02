Nat’l Breastfeeding Week begins with awareness prog

RAGA, 1 Aug: The National Breastfeeding Week was observed at the district hospital here in Kamle district with a mass awareness programme for the locals on Sunday.

Addressing the locals and lactating mothers, District Reproductive Child Health Officer (DRCHO) Dr Kapu Sopin said that breastfeeding is very important for infants and mothers.

“An infant should be breastfed within one hour of birth to build the infant’s immune system and to protect them from diseases,” Dr Sopin said.

He urged the medical community and others present to spread awareness on the importance of breastfeeding infants and the benefits for the mother.

Drs Nani Tarang and Yadar Kabak and others also spoke on the benefits of breastfeeding.