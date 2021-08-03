Gov urges people to avail benefit of e-RUPI

ITANAGAR, 2 Aug: Governor BD Mishra has urged the people of the state to avail the benefit of e-RUPI, a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment, to bring about a safe and secure payment system.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the e-RUPI, which has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the department of financial services, the health & family welfare ministry and the National Health Authority.

“It is a revolutionary initiative in the direction of ensuring leak-proof delivery of welfare services, which can also be used for delivering services under schemes meant for providing medicines and nutritional support welfare

schemes for mothers and children, health programmes such as the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and agriculture subsidies etc,” Mishra, who also joined the launch ceremony online, said.

He described e-RUPI as a boon for the people during the Covid-19 pandemic as e-RUPI connects the sponsors of the services with the beneficiaries and service providers in a digital manner, without any physical interface.

“It also ensures that the payment to the service providers is made only after the transaction is completed. Being prepaid in nature, it assures timely payment to the service providers without involvement of any intermediary,” Mishra said, and emphasized on creating more awareness about the platform among the people. (Raj Bhavan)