DC seeks timely completion of PMGSY roads

ROING, 2 Aug: Lower Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner KN Damo stressed on timely completion of all ongoing PMGSY roads in the district without compromising on quality.

Reviewing the progress of various road projects under the PMGSY in the district on Monday, Damo directed the executing agency to “find out the issues pertaining to the slow progress of the ongoing projects, in consultation with all stakeholders.”

He reminded all the contractors to work with dedication for the welfare of the district.

ZPC Obang Ngupok stressed on the role of the gram panchayats in effective implementation PMGSY projects, while Executive Engineer Mukling Tayeng made a presentation on all the ongoing and completed PMGSY roads in the district.

Tayeng informed that, out of four projects under PMGSY-I, one is completed, while two out of four projects under PMGSY-II have been completed.

Informing that the deadline for completion of all the roads under PMGSY-I and -II is 31 March, 2022, he directed all the contractors to expedite the pace of the works.

Besides ZPMs, EAC Olak Apang, DPO Marto Dirchi, engineers of the rural works division, and the PMGSY contractors attended the meeting. (DIPRO)