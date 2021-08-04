AACWA resents govt’s ‘dilly-dallying tactics’

ITANAGAR, 3 Aug: The All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association (AACWA) has expressed resentment that the state government is not taking any initiative for mass transfer and posting in the government departments as per the laid down rules “‘despite several representations to government for implementation of mass transfer and posting policies in state departments.”

The association said that a few officers have been transferred and posted but still many officers who are overstaying at their places of posting have not been transferred.

“AACWA had already served legal notice to

the chief secretary’s office on 15 July for mass transfer and posting of Class A and B officers as per government laid down norms within a time period of 15 days,” the association said, and threatened to file a PIL against the chief secretary’s office “for violation of Transfer and Posting Rules, 1998.”

The AACWA also expressed dismay over the “dilly-dallying tactics” of the government in resolving the issues raised by the AACWA in the interest of the local contractors.

Pointing out the difficulties in implementing the AP District Based Entrepreneurs Act, 2015, the association said, “Still there is no Class I, II and III contractors under the state PWD from many constituencies in the state.”

It urged the state government to either modify the act or implement it in a proper way.