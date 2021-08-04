Dragon fruit plantation inspected

KANUBARI, 3 Aug: Longding KVK Head (in-charge) A Kirankumar Singh inspected a dragon fruit farmer’s plantation site in Nianu village here on Tuesday.

The dragon fruit saplings had been provided to the farmer by the ICAR under the NEC project, in collaboration with the Longding KVK, in 2018.

Singh advised the farmer, Nokngam Wangpan, on the use of manure and weeding to ensure healthy growth of the plants.

“Plantation of dragon fruit in Longding district would be a boon for the farmers as the fruit is highly remunerative, compared to other fruits. There is a need to create awareness among the farmers about large-scale cultivation of the fruit,” the KVK stated in a release.