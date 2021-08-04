PWD highway completed most of NH projects entrusted to it, says CE

ITANAGAR, 3 Aug: Newly appointed PWD Highway Chief Engineer (CE) S Sumnyan said that the majority of the national highway (NH) projects entrusted to the PWD highway department have been completed.

Speaking to the press here on Tuesday after assuming charge, the CE said that the department is looking after 978 kms of highways in the state.

“In total, there are 13 national highways in the state, with a total length of 2,517 kms. They have been divided among the BRO, the NHIDCL, the MoRTH and the state PWD. As of now, we are taking up work in around 500 kms, many of which are on the verge of completion,” he said.

Sumnyan appealed to the people of the Itanagar capital region (ICR) to support the construction and maintenance of the highway in the capital. “It has been seen that several drains on NH 415 are choked in several places because of the wastes thrown by citizens. The overflowing of drains has caused damage to NH 415. I appeal to the citizens of the ICR not to indulge in such practice,” the CE said.