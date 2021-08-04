Backward N’khumsang in Miao circle gets health sub-centre

[ Pisi Zauing ]

LEWANG, 3 Aug: Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav dedicated a ‘health sub-centre-cum-de-addiction centre’ to the people of N’khumsang in Miao circle of Changlang district on 1 August.

The DC advised the women of N’khumsang to “stop risking their lives while delivering their babies at home and start visiting the sub-centre to deliver their babies under the supervision of doctors and nurses free of cost.”

Dwelling on the success story of Kengkhu in Changlang North, which has been declared a drugs-free village, the DC asked the villagers to “replicate the Kengkhu model and identify a

village which is ready to join the de-addiction centre and give up drugs permanently.”

Responding to the villagers’ demand, Dr Yadav assured to take up the matter of constructing a motorable suspension bridge over the Noa-Dihing river with the Oil India Limited, “which has already offered to sanction an amount of Rs 2.25 crores for the cause.”

The DC also assured to set up a ‘boat ambulance’ at the Miao ferry ghat, so that the people may avert the risk of crossing the river on country boats, especially during the rainy season.

DMO Dr K Mossang appealed to everyone above 18 years of age to get vaccinated and not believe in misinformation and wrong notions. He assured to provide the required equipment, medicines and manpower for the centre.

Miao ADC Sunny K Singh said that the administration would “gift the area a football ground in Lewang and renovate the deteriorated guest house in Khagam Singpho to be used as administrative office.”

Earlier, the DC, the ADC, the DMO, EAC Apollo James Lungphi and MO Dr H Jongsam crossed the violent Noa-Dihing river to inaugurate the centre on the river’s right bank.

N’khumsang is the most neglected and backward area of the Miao assembly constituency.