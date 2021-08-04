State reports 319 Covid cases on Tuesday

ITANAGAR, 3 Aug: The state reported 319 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, with the Itanagar capital region (ICR) recording the highest 88 cases.

This was followed by 44 cases in Papum Pare and 35 cases in Lower Subansiri. A total of 136 patients were found to be symptomatic.

With 32 percent, Kamle reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 9 percent.

Altogether 475 patients in various health facilities and under home isolation across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Tuesday.

A total of 5,746 samples were collected on Tuesday from the entire state. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 3,352 (see full bulletin)