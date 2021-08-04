APSSB’s use of words ‘Hills Miri’ sparks row, ANYA demands reconducting exam

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 3 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) examination held on Sunday has sparked a row as Question No 116 mentioned the words ‘Hills Miri’.

Expressing strong objection to the use of the words, the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) on Tuesday demanded that the APSSB reconduct the examination, and sought an apology from the chairman of the board.

The Nyishi community considers the words ‘Hills Miri’ derogatory.

In a representation to the APSSB, the ANYA stated that “the APSSB has hurt the sentiment of the Nyishi community by printing ‘Hills Miri’ words in recent examination Question No 116.” It added that the words have been “omitted constitutionally, as it is considered derogatory.”

The APSSB secretary has written to the chief secretary, informing him about the ANYA’s demands.

The Kamle district unit of the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) has also strongly condemned the APSSB over the use of the words.

“After 2008, the words ‘Hills Miri’ and ‘Dafla’ were deleted and commonly known as Nyishi community, which is original, as a government body. Why has the board mentioned the words and hurt the sentiment of the Nyishi community?” it demanded to know.

“The APSSB chairman needs to give apology to Nyishi community, or whoever set the question paper needs to explain and give apology publicly,” the NES unit said.