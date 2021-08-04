YMCR assures to support cleaning up of Kameng river

SEPPA, 3 Aug: Expressing concern over the increasing river pollution in East Kameng district, the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) urged the district administration here to prepare an action plan to clean up the Kameng river and its tributaries, and said the YMCR would support such a plan.

Participating in a meeting here on Tuesday, YMCR chairman SD Loda expressed deep concern over

the dumping of garbage into the river directly, thereby increasing the risk of water pollution. He urged the DC to act against river polluters, especially the riverside dwellers, identify the sources of pollution, and expedite the construction of a solid waste treatment plant.

To combat the increasing river pollution, he suggested several measures, including using drainage nets to capture the harmful pollutants before they reach the rivers; banning the use of single-use plastic; installing dustbins in every colony, with segregation facility; organizing ‘cleanest colony competition’ to encourage cleanliness among the residents; and directing soft drink distributors to “facilitate take-back policy of plastic bottles for recycling.”

He also said that the agriculture department needs to create mass awareness on turning household organic waste into compost/fertilizer for crops, “so that the biodegradable wastes are treated at home itself.”

Urging the DA to prepare an action plan with the WRD, the PHED, the DUDA and all user agencies for cleaning the Kameng river at Nungtey Anung point, besides cleaning the Kuchi and the Macha rivers, Loda said that “the YMCR will volunteer for the cleaning drive, provided the weather is favourable and logistics arranged by the DA.”

The meeting, which was chaired by the deputy commissioner, was convened to discuss issues related to solid waste management, individual household latrines, and implementation of civic and service charges in Seppa town.

The Seppa ADC, DUDA officials, colony chairpersons, representatives of the chamber of commerce, and other stakeholders attended the meeting.