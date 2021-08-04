NSCN (IM)-enforced shutdown affects Naga-inhabited areas

ITANAGAR, 3 Aug: The NSCN (IM) on Tuesday protested against the Centre’s silence over the framework agreement by enforcing shutdown of shops and business establishments in all Naga-inhabited areas, including Arunachal and Manipur.

The framework agreement had been signed six years ago.

“The shutdown call met with a grand success because of the overwhelming support from all over Naga areas, including the Naga areas of Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur,” the NSCN/GPRN said in a press statement.

In another press release, the GPRN’s central administrative officer for the Wancho region (Arunachal) said that the shutdown in the region was “implemented successfully with full cooperation from the public, NGOs, owners and CSOs.”