Complete bridgesbefore NH construction

Work on Package B (Papu Nallah to Nirjuli) and Package C (Nirjuli to Banderdewa) of the Itanagar to Banderdewa four-lane highway is going to start very soon. The Itanagar capital region (ICR) administration has already handed over encumbrance-free land for the Nirjuli-Banderdewa stretch, barring the viaduct section, and is in the process of clearing hindrances along the Papu Nallah to Nirjuli stretch. However, before starting the work, especially on Package B, the ICR administration should look into the traffic issues.

The traffic volume between Papu Nallah and Lekhi is very heavy. On a daily basis, commuters get stuck in traffic jams for hours. If the construction work starts, the traffic scenario is going to get worse in this particular stretch. In order to provide relief to the commuters, the state government should prioritize completing the Borum-helipad bridge in Naharlagun. It is being executed by the Naharlagun PWD division. This bridge was supposed to be completed a long time ago. The inefficiency of the contractor, along with lack of coordination among PWD officials, has delayed the project. The state government should immediately take up the matter and put pressure on the contractor to complete the work at the earliest.

Another bridge, which will connect Yupia with Lekhi and is being funded by the Indian Railways, needs to be pushed for early completion. This bridge too has been delayed and has missed the target. The government should immediately take up the matter with the railways. If these two bridges are completed, it will considerably ease traffic congestion on NH 415 in Naharlagun. This will come in handy during the construction of the four-lane highway.