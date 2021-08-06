238 Covid cases reported on Thursday

ITANAGAR, 5 Aug: The state registered 238 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, of whom 91 are symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) reported 80 cases, followed by 47 cases in Lower Subansiri and 18 cases in Papum Pare.

With 25 percent, Siang reported the highest positivity rate. The ICR recorded a positivity rate of 10.3 percent.

Meanwhile, 349 people in various health facilities and in home isolation were declared recovered or discharged on Thursday.

A total of 4,970 samples were tested on Thursday, and the number of active cases is 3,226. (See full bulletin)