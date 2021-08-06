IT min assures to fund extension of SWAN in Arunachal

NEW DELHI, 5 Aug: Union Communication & Information Technology (IT) Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured to fund the extension of the statewide area network (SWAN) in all uncovered districts, down to the block level, “for proliferation of internet governance in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.”

A SWAN is one of the core infrastructure components under the national e-governance plan. Once completed, the project will connect the state headquarters with all the district headquarters and blocks through high-speed internet connectivity.

Vaishnaw gave the assurance when Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao called on him here on 4 August.

The union minister also assured to visit Arunachal very soon to take stock of the communication and IT scenario of the state.