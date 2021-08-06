Nat’l webinar on NEP-2020 held

RONO HILLS, 5 Aug: A national webinar on ‘Positive approach towards National Education Policy (NEP)-2020’ was organized by Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) psychology department on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural session, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha emphasized “the importance of keeping one’s mindset open to envisage positive change.” He said that “one has to stay firm on the ground and explore more for better outcomes.”

Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mishra highlighted the importance of learning one’s mother tongue and various important aspects of the NEP-2020.

Registrar Dr NT Rikam highlighted the role of academicians and universities “in taking forward the positive side of the NEP to the masses.”

The first technical session was conducted by Hisar (Haryana)-based Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology’s humanities and social sciences dean Prof NK Bishnoi. The second session was chaired by IIM Rohtak Assistant Professor Dr Rama Shankar Yadav.

Nearly 100 participants attended the webinar through Google Meet. The participants included faculty members of various departments of RGU and participants from all over India.

RGU’s Psychology Department HoD (in-charge) Dr Dharmeshawri Lourembam and Dr Satchit Prasun Mandal also shared their views.