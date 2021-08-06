Training under JJM underway

BOLENG, 5 Aug: As many as 322 participants are undergoing a weeklong training programme in plumbing and masonry being conducted by experts from Reflexions Digital Pvt Ltd at the government higher secondary school here in Siang district.

The programme, which began on Thursday, is being jointly organized by the skill development & entrepreneurship department and the public health engineering & water supply (PHE&WS) department under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

Siang DC Atul Tayeng, who inaugurated the programme, emphasized that, while the government has initiated the programme, “it is community involvement and drive for self-employment that will impact longevity and success of skill development programmes.”

Pangin PHE&WS Division EE Kaling Taki stressed on “the need to develop skills for self-reliance through maintaining the in-village components of village water supply system.”

Riga ZPM Tarik Tatin also spoke.

Similar training programmes are also being held at Pangin, Jomlo, Kaying and Payum. (DIPRO)