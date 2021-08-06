ITW urges DC to meet demands, says will stage peaceful rally

ITANAGAR, 5 Aug: The traffic wardens of the Itanagar capital region (ICR), under the umbrella of the Itanagar Traffic Wardens (ITW), have urged the ICR deputy commissioner to meet their longstanding demands at the earliest.

In a representation to the DC, the ITW on Thursday said that, despite its submitting repeated reminders to the department concerned and the state government, its demands have not been fulfilled.

The traffic wardens are demanding “full-fledged introduction of the traffic wardens into the traffic cell in Itanagar, and creation of regular Itanagar traffic wardens into the home department.”

The ITW said that the traffic wardens would stage a peaceful rally from Akashdeep to the IG Park tennis court on 9 August to register their protest.