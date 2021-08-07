LPG consumers asked to bring vaccination proof in E/ Kameng

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 6 Aug: In a bizarre order issued by East Kameng District Food and Civil Supply Officer (DFCSO) Buru Laling on Friday, consumers who are not vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine are not to be given domestic cooking LPG gas cylinders.

A circular issued by the DFCSO’s office stated, “LPG cylinder will be delivered only on production of vaccinated card or any other evidence on the spot,” while asking the consumers to get themselves vaccinated if they require LPG cylinders.

The DFCSO’s order drew flak from all quarters forcing East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla to issue a new order rescinding the DFCSO’s circular.

“The said order has no basis as there is no such government order to restrict LGP cylinders supply. Hence the circular is rescinded with immediate effect,” the DC’s order stated.