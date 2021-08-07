Mithun theft continues in Pakke-Kessang

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 6 Aug: The theft of another mithun was reported in Pakke-Kessang district on Thursday.

Sources informed that a villager, one Nikum Techi of Ngoleko village in Passa Valley had lost his mithun to poachers on Thursday, and the carcass of the mithun was found between Palove in Pakke-Kessang and Rilloh with a gunshot mark on the head.

Appalled at the report of rampant cattle theft cases in Pakke-Kessang district, the Pakke-Kessang District Intellectual Forum(PDIF) on Friday sought regular checks and patrol “by establishing permanent check gates at entry and exit points in the district.”

Expressing grave concern over the unabated cattle theft cases in the district, the PDIF observed that the sole objective of the theft is the trade of bovine meat outside the district.

“This has escalated into a state-level crisis and is a threat to the district’s socio-economic security,” the PDIF stated in its representation to the Pakke Kessang deputy commissioner.

Highlighting the modus operandi being adopted by the thieves by using firearms, the forum said that the “local mithuns are in grave danger from the poachers, beside the national highway makes it easier for them to get away.”

The forum demanded the permanent establishment of check gates at both entry and exit points in the national highway to contain the rampant thefts.